Alisha Marie & Remi Cruz's Pretty Basic x Tarte Collection is Anything But Basic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Content, Baby, Content!

Hosts of the Pretty Basic podcast Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz are diving into the beauty space! In collaboration with Tarte, the ever-relatable digital creators just released the makeup set of our dreams, and it's only $35!

Staying true to the podcast hosts' style and love for neutrals, the Pretty Basic x Tarte collection features an eye & cheek palette with 6 smoky & neutral shadows, highlighter, and bronzer to help you achieve a radiant glow. In addition to the palette, you'll also get a Mini Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil for the perfect pout and a travel-size vegan Lights, Camera, Lashes™ 4-in-1 mascara, so you'll be ready for a content shoot at any time.

To get your hands on Pretty Basic x Tarte collection, head on over to Ulta or Tarte ASAP!