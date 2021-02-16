Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Shuts Down the "Greatest Athlete" Debate

Alexis Ohanian continues to be his wife's biggest fan.
During Serena Williams' Australian Open match (and ultimate win) against Simona Halep on Feb. 16, her husband of three years stood in the crowd wearing a white Nike T-shirt that reads "Greatest Female Athlete," with the word "Female" crossed out. A picture of the pro tennis player is displayed next to the words on the shirt.
After the match, the Reddit co-founder—who has made headlines for his sideline attire over the years—took to social media to post a photo of himself at his wife's game. "Onward," he wrote along with clapping emojis. "Thanks for helping pick my shirt, IG squad. If you want your own, ask @nike."
Alexis' shirt, which has since gone viral, comes amid the ongoing social media debate on who the greatest athlete of all time truly is. The internet conversation resurfaced after Tom Brady's Super Bowl LV win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While the win is momentous and adds to the football player's six Super Bowl wins (2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019), let's not forget that Serena currently has 39 singles, doubles and mixed doubles championships to her name.
Along with Alexis, the internet will not let anyone forget the athlete's power. "39 year old @serenawilliams Wow. We spent weeks talking about the amazing Tom Brady," wrote one Twitter user. "He deserves it. So does she. Serena is a phenom. She's through to the quarter finals at the #AusOpen We still get to watch this once in a lifetime talent...don't miss it." Another added, "So, we've settled the debate, right? Tom Brady is impressive, but @serenawilliams is the GOAT."
Besides, are we really going to question the athlete who has so many trophies that she has a trophy room, gave some of them away to loved ones and may have had "two or three" stolen without her even realizing for years? We think not.