Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Date for Lori Harvey Is Straight Out of a Rom-Com

Watch : Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Relationship Timeline

For Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, life sometimes resembles a fairy tale movie.

Valentine's Day, for example, appeared to be ripped right out out of a rom-com for this Hollywood couple. In honor of the holiday of love, the 34-year-old actor whisked the 24-year-old model off for a sea-themed evening at an aquarium, which Jordan rented out so the pair could enjoy a private tour. The visit ended with an intimate multi-course dinner catered by Nobu inside a tunnel encased by a giant fish tank.

However, the night had only just begun for the couple. Harvey also shared footage of inside what appeared to be a hotel suite, which had bouquets of flowers and lit candles everywhere she turned in the living room, as well as red rose arrangements and petals scattered throughout the bedroom and bathroom.

That wasn't all—Jordan also surprised her with quite the unique present. "The best gift ever," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Baby bought me stocks in Hermes." Needless to say, this Valentine's Day date belonged in a movie.