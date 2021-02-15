Meghan & HArryBlack History MonthFashion WeekKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Shawn Mendes Kisses Camila Cabello's Toes in Valentine's Day Post

Shawn Mendes proved he has a leg up in the boyfriend game by sharing a Valentine's Day pic of himself giving a smooch to Camila Cabello's foot.

By Ryan Gajewski Feb 15, 2021 9:15 AM
Valentine's DayCouplesCelebritiesCamila CabelloShawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello made it clear that love is afoot in their relationship.

The 22-year-old "In My Blood" singer took to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 14 to share a photo of himself kissing his girlfriend's foot. The pic from the Valentine's Day post showed the pair relaxing at home as Shawn held her foot in his left hand, with his lips on her two biggest toes.

"I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello," he captioned it.

The 23-year-old "Havana" performer adorably responded, "Love u papo."

Understandably, the post elicited a wide range of responses. Among the celebrities to chime in was singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder, who commented, "Thought u were a VEGAN?????"

One fan wrote, "If he doesn't kiss you foot, thank u next."

Another individual simply commented, "that's true love."

But of course, some users were surprised by the post, including one who wrote, "Hey bestieee!! You accidentally posted this. That's okay though!! Never too late to delete it."

Regardless of what fans think of the image, it's adorable that the two stars don't feel the need to hide their true selves or change their ways of showing affection. 

 

Shawn has previously discussed how spending this time during quarantine with Camila away from life's typical chaos has strengthened their relationship.

"It was the first time I had the chance to even think about someone more than me," he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in November about the downtime. "It was the first time I had enough space in my heart and my head that wasn't so consumed about how many people were caring about what I was doing."

