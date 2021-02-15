Machine Gun Kelly Says He Wears Megan Fox's Blood "Around My Neck" in Valentine's Day Post

Watch : Megan Fox Praises BF Machine Gun Kelly's "SNL" Performance

Machine Gun Kelly appears to be channeling his inner Angelina Jolie as he posted a heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to girlfriend Megan Fox.

The 30-year-old musician took to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 14 to share a carousel of images and footage of the pair together.

In his caption, he claimed that he wears Megan's blood around his neck. Sure enough, one of the pics featured a vial that appeared to contain a drop of blood and was hanging from a necklace. (See, we meant it literally when we called his post "heartfelt.")

"i wear your blood around my neck," he wrote, adding emojis that symbolize a knife, a drop of blood, a DNA symbol and a rose. "my bloody valentine."

On the same day, Megan also shared a carousel to her Instagram of video and photos featuring the couple in honor of Valentine's Day.

"there goes my heart," she wrote, "manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy magical and haunted kinetic and tortured ethereal and dangerous cosmic lawless eternal creative genius."