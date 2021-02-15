Katy Perry Asks "Are You OK?" as Claudia Conway Auditions for American Idol

Watch : Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Auditions For "American Idol"

It's not often that a contestant walks into the American Idol audition room and Katy Perry immediately goes, "Are you OK?!"

But it's also not often that Katy immediately recognizes an auditioner as the daughter of two high-profile political figures, as she did tonight when Claudia Conway tried out for the ABC reality competition show.

Claudia is the 16-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway, who worked as senior counselor to former President Donald Trump, and George Conway, an attorney who worked against Trump, as Claudia explained during her audition.

In an intro video, she introduced herself as "15-year-old emancipation girl" and explained that she hated living with her parents in Washington D.C..

"When your mom's working for the President of the United States, who you very much disagree with, it's really hard," she said.

While George accompanied Claudia to the audition, Kellyanne was present on a giant video screen as Claudia expressed her nerves.

"You should be nervous, honey," Kellyanne said. "It's a very humbling experience."