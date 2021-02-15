BREAKING

Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Prince Harry
JoJo Siwa Calls Her Girlfriend Kylie the “Most Perfect Person Ever” in Romantic Valentine's Day Post

JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together. And of course, the internet star shared the sweetest tribute.

Watch: JoJo Siwa Celebrates First Valentine's Day With Girlfriend Kylie

JoJo Siwa has found her "perfect person" to spend Valentine's Day with. 

The 17-year-old singer and candy enthusiast took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to gush over her new girlfriend Kylie. She shared a photo of her girlfriend giving her a piggyback ride, as well as a video of the two in a restaurant wearing matching red sweatshirts.

JoJo wrote in the caption, "It's my first valentines dayyyy!! No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I'm so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more thank you'll ever know!"

Fans loved the sweet display of affection. One user commented, "you are the cutest couple i seriously cannot." Another added, "Happy Valentine's to u cuties!"

The Dance Moms alum came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January on social media. In a Jan. 22 post, she rocked a shirt that read "Best Gay Cousin Ever," a gift from one of her family members, which suggested she was ready to share something new about herself with fans. 

And that's exactly what she did the next day. In an Instagram Live on Jan. 23, the YouTuber expressed just how happy she was to share this part of herself with her followers. 

 

"Now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy," she said. "Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome. I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"

She also explained that she wasn't ready to put a specific label on her sexuality. "I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I'm super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world...but I also want to keep things in my life private until they're ready to be public."

 

Now, it seems that JoJo is so in love she just can't keep her romance with Kylie quiet. 

Check out how other celebrities are celebrating Valentine's Day here. 

