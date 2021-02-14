Britney Spears' Cousin and Former Assistant Alli Sims Speaks Out After Documentary

In her first interview in over a decade, Britney Spears' cousin and former assistant Alli Sims claims that Britney's father Jamie Spears forced Alli to cut off contact with the pop star.
In the wake of the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, Alli, who worked with the singer in the mid-2000s, told NBC News that Jamie was "100 percent was threatening me with my life" when he insisted she cease communication with the "Piece of Me" artist.
Jamie Spears' attorneys have not responded to NBC News' request for comment.
At the time, the star was dealing with a slew of mental health issues, including two involuntary psychiatric holds, and a custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline over their two kids.
Alli explained, "I really do believe [Jamie] would have done something if I didn't remove myself from the situation."
Jamie is the subject of much controversy. As explained in the documentary, Britney is under a conservatorship, which means control over her finances and major life decisions are delegated to a third party—in this case, her father. Last year, Britney filed a petition with the court to remove Jamie as the sole conservator over her estate, saying that she wanted to place a financial institution in that role instead. According to NBC News, her lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, claimed Britney was afraid of her dad.
The fan-led #FreeBritney movement, which was detailed in Framing Britney Spears, hopes to remove Britney's conservatorship. Supporters believe the conservatorship is unjustly in place given the star's ability to work and make millions while under restricted freedoms.
Alli, who now lives in Britney's home state of Louisiana, said that she "misses" her cousin, and believes that her full story will shock people should the Crossroads actress decide to tell it.
"When I think about how long she has had to endure this and it being 13 years, it just makes me so sad for her. I really do hope one day she's able to tell her story if that's what she wants to do," explained Alli. "If she does, get ready because there's more to that story than I'm sure anybody could ever imagine."
Jamie has denied any wrongdoing on part of the conservatorship.
He told The Post last year, "All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue. It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."
