Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Prince Harry

Watch : Meghan Markle Expecting Baby No. 2 With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's family is growing!

On Valentine's Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are expecting another baby.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple shared in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 14.

At this time, other details of Meghan and Harry's little one are unknown.

The news comes just months after Meghan disclosed she had suffered a miscarriage in July of last year. The Duchess of Sussex candidly detailed the "unbearable grief" she endured in a piece written for The New York Times.

She recalled feeling a sharp pain in her stomach as she changed son Archie Harrison's diaper, writing, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Meghan acknowledged that many women experience a pregnancy loss at some point in their life, but few discuss the grief it brings. She reflected, "The conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."