The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Victoria Wakile Is Married

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Victoria Wakile is officially a married woman!

Victoria, who appeared on the hit Bravo series when her mom Kathy Wakile was a main cast member from seasons three to five, married husband Teddy Kosmidis in a West Orange, New Jersey wedding ceremony today (Feb. 13), E! News can exclusively reveal.

"I am so excited to be sharing my life, love and forever with my husband Teddy Kosmidis," Victoria tells E! News. "I am so thrilled to be celebrating with family and close friends. We are so ready to start our future together!"

The bride wore a custom Leah Da Gloria gown with a Chernaya Bridal Atelier overskirt and veil. She accessorized with a Bridal Styles Boutique headpiece, paired with Dior shoes and jewelry from Mamary Jewelers and Yanina & Co. She also covered up in a Le Laurier by Lauren Holovka bridal robe. The groom sported a bespoke tuxedo by FINO Custom Clothiers, Magnani shoes and jewelry from Mamary Jewelers.