James Charles Jokingly Pretends to Be Pregnant and Sparks Backlash With Halsey-Inspired Photo Shoot

Watch : Did James Charles Really Shave His Head Bald?

James Charles is "pregnant" in a recent photo shoot, and some fans are not impressed.

The 21-year-old YouTube star jokingly simulated a pregnancy for 24 hours in response to a dare from a friend who is expecting her second child, fellow influencer Laura Mellado. James wore two silicone baby bumps stacked on top of each other to emulate a woman who is at least 40 weeks along.

He posed kneeling in underwear with his fake belly for a photo shoot, as seen in a pic posted on Instagram and a video shared on YouTube on Friday, Feb. 12. He also put his hands on his bare chest, just like Halsey did when she announced on her own page last month that she was expecting her first child. During James' shoot, an unidentified woman is heard saying, "Yeah, very Halsey."

James later posted a pic, photoshopped to make him look naked, on his own page. He captioned it with "Surprise," similar to how the "Without Me" singer, who had suffered a miscarriage years ago and underwent laparoscopic surgery to treat endometriosis around her uterus to boost her fertility before recently conceiving, captioned her pregnancy reveal.