Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Explains Why She Changed Her Mind About Plastic Surgery

Watch : Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere

Madison LeCroy isn't afraid to keep it real on the 'gram.

In the last few weeks, the Southern Charm star has had to shut down rumors that she and Alex Rodriguez, who is engaged to Jennifer Lopez, were seeing each other. She also addressed the status of her and Jay Cutler's relationship after he was spotted hanging out with his ex, Kristin Cavallari.

However, this time around, the Bravolebrity is speaking out about something a little more personal than her dating life.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, Madison took to Instagram to open up about how plastic surgery helped her gain her "confidence back" and why she decided to change her mind about getting work done.

"Plastic surgery. Two words I hadn't given much thought to," the 30-year-old reality TV personality began her caption. "I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery. However, after giving birth to an [sic] 10lb baby eight years ago, I no longer felt confident in my own skin."