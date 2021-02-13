Paris Hilton Proves Boyfriend Carter Reum Is Her Muse In New "Heartbeat" Music Video

Paris Hilton's new man is also her muse.
The entrepreneur, DJ, socialite and actress just released the music video for her new song "Heartbeat," and it's basically a love letter to her boyfriend, Carter Reum.
The video features Paris in many glamorous settings. At one point, she's spritzing perfume at a luxe vanity and posing for photoshoots in high-end couture. Then, we see her sitting naked, covered in glitter, while singing in front of a jungle full of disco balls.
The House of Wax star, however, isn't the only person in the video: Carter makes a special cameo. In one scene, he greets his girlfriend at her photoshoot, and it's clear that her mood totally lifts when she sees him.
It makes sense why Paris would want her real-life boyfriend to appear in this video. For one, the lyrics of "Heartbeat" couldn't be more romantic.
The song opens with, "I was lonely only I didn't know it / I was so sad only I didn't show it / You came like the sun breaking through the clouds / And I found you're what I can't live without."
In fact, the chorus hints that Carter completes Paris, with the lyrics "I hear the other half of my heartbeat, that's all I need."
Paris has been dating Carter, the co-founder of VEEV Spirits, since 2019. In December of last year, she found a way to incorporate her new song in a post celebrating her and Carter's one-year anniversary.
The Simple Life alum, who recently released her eye-opening YouTube documentary This Is Paris, shared an Instagram video set to "Heartbeat" of her and Carter.
"Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can't believe it's only been a year," she raved on Dec. 5, 2020. "It feels like I've been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that's because you're the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn't know was possible."
It's not just Paris who thinks she's met her match.
A source told E! News last year, "They are very happy together. They met through friends, and everyone is saying what a great couple they make."
It sounds like we should expect more love songs about Carter in the future. Watch the video above.