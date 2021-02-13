Abigail Breslin Shuts Down “Disgusting” COVID-19 Comment as Her Dad Fights “For His Life”

Watch : Abigail Breslin on Recreating "Dirty Dancing's" Iconic Lift

Abigail Breslin is punching back after one social media user hurled insults at her dad, who is currently on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19.

The Little Miss Sunshine star revealed this week that her father, Michael Breslin, is under "great care" after testing positive for the disease. "I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy," she wrote on Instagram.

One user commented to say, "A fake a-- virus that only kills weak a-- people."

Breslin wrote back, "you're disgusting," and posted a screenshot of the conversation to her feed on Feb. 12. She captioned it, "Ppl like this are why ppl like my dad are fighting for his life. Shame."

She's been giving fans updates on her dad's health throughout the week. On Feb. 10, the 24 year old tweeted, "All I can say is this: Covid is never more real until you've experienced it firsthand or through a loved one. It's unpredictable and relentless. My dad has been incredible careful and hasn't left home since it began except for doctors appointments. Plz be safe. PLEASE."