Move Over Angie and Brad: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover Are the New Mr. & Mrs. Smith

First Andrew Scott, then Harry Styles and now Donald Glover. Phoebe Waller-Bridge certainly has a knack for picking our Internet boyfriends as her collaborators.
The Fleabag mastermind is now teaming up with Donald for a new Amazon Studios TV show that basically makes them a shoo-in for becoming the next Brad and Angelina. No, really, they will be creating and starring in a remake of the 2005 movie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.
The killer project will drop on Prime Video in 2022, E! News has confirmed. Fargo's Francesca Sloane is co-creating the new Mr. and Mrs. Smith for Amazon Studios and New Regency.
The original film centers on a married couple who are the world's deadliest assassins, though they keep their identities hidden from one another. The twist? They're tasked with killing each other.
Donald announced the collab in his own unique way on Feb. 12, with an Instagram Story video of him starting to do the floss dance before the cutting to Phoebe, in her pajamas. As Paul Anka's song "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" plays, she leans against a door frame and crosses her shoulders. Cut to black.
In a statement obtained by E! News, Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, said, "Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It's truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team."
She continued, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can't wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own."
New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer previously worked with "the incredibly talented" Donald on Guava Island, alongside Rihanna. The creatives said in a statement, "We all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, we jumped at the chance to get going right away."
As they put it, "Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film."
Phoebe inked a huge deal with Amazon in 2019 after her hit TV shows, Fleabag and Killing Eve, took home seven Emmy Awards. She won in 2019 for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series for the quirky show Fleabag.
Ever the multihyphenate, Donald, also known as the musician Childish Gambino, won the Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017 for his groundbreaking series Atlanta. The creator and star also won a Golden Globe that year.
It definitely seems like spy-loving fans of Killing Eve and Atlanta won't have to look too far to find their new favorite show.