The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Bachelor Nation's Lesley Murphy just welcomed her first baby.
The Bachelor alum competed for Sean Lowe's heart during season 17 of the reality show and later appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games, where she began dating Dean Unglert. Though the pair's relationship continued after the show, they ultimately split up in 2018.
Lesley started her relationship with Alex Kavanagh that same year, and got engaged in February 2020. The two announced they were expecting their first child together in September of last year.
Lesley shared the pair's big baby news on her Instagram Story, writing, "Baby girl Kavanagh is here! She is healthy and beautiful, and we are filled with pure wonder and awe to be in her presence." She did not reveal the name of her little one.
She continued, "Thank you so much for your prayers!!!!! Mom and Dad are doing amazing, just in need of some rest."
The reality show contestant added, "Can't wait to update you soon!"
Lesley has kept fans up-to-date on her pregnancy journey. In October of last year, she shared that she and Alex were having a baby girl.
Earlier this month, she posted a photo from her baby shower to Instagram, writing, "Had our baby shower last weekend and this girl is being showered with so much love already! Thanks to everyone who came and jumped on zoom."
In a separate Instagram post, Lesley told followers that she and Alex have finally decorated the nursery, and chose an adorable motif.
"When we did this for the first time last year in LA, it was disastrous and ended with me storming out," she wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Alex hanging out in their little one's new room. "Second time's a charm, and I think the key is some level of experience, Latin music and an intermission dance party. I spent way too many hours looking for the perfect wallpaper, and then it came to me: an ode to Australia with these cute koalas!"
Now all that's left to do for this couple is hang out with their new baby—and hopefully get in a nap or two!