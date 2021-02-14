Black History MonthBritney SpearsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Clare Crawley, Margot Robbie and James Charles all stepped out with dramatic new 'dos, while Shay Mitchell revealed the results of her four-week fitness journey.

Watch: Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded "Fearless" Album Has 6 New Songs

It's just hair, right?

That seemed to be a refrain for a few celebrities this week as The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and beauty influencer James Charles both stepped out with dramatic new hairstyles. But one of those stars' shocking transformations has their fans questioning if it was real or fake. Plus, Margot Robbie and Katy Perry made returns to the dark side after years of rocking blonde locks. But which one did it for their latest project? 

Another celeb sharing a major change with her followers is Shay Mitchell, with the Pretty Little Liars star unveiling the results of her intense four-week fitness journey on social media. And if you're in need of a little fitspo, Mitchell's post is sure to help motivate you. 

Finally, Taylor Swift made a major announcement that left fans shook and baby just said yes to returning to the year 2008. 

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...

Instagram
Shay Mitchell

This Pretty Little Liar put in the work and she's not keeping it a secret.  

Following a four-week fitness journey with the Openfit program, the You actress revealed her transformation by sharing a side-by-side photo of herself on Instagram.  

"2020 was the year of searching for something to make us feel good," Mitchell wrote. "Not even good…to feel fine. Feel 'normal… For me that came in the form of comfort food, comfort clothes and throwing my fitness routine out the window."

So the 33-year-old partnered with the workout company to get her "s--t together," which included working out 30 minutes a day for five days a week during the challenge. Saying she feels "more fit than I have in a long time," Mitchell added, "I feel more healthy, energetic and engaged…which makes a better me."

But it wasn't just physical benefits Mitchell, who welcomed her daughter Atlas in October 2019, experienced. 

She continued, "I also learned about physical and mental self-care, and made a pact with myself that 2021 would be different. I wanted to focus on myself again, because I'm the best version of myself for Atlas - and everyone else - when I take care of myself first."

ABC/Paul Hebert; Instagram
Clare Crawley

Things are looking rosy for the former Bachelorette. 

It's safe to say Crawley was feeling pink after she debuted a dramatic makeover on Instagram. The Sacramento-based hairstylist is putting her beauty skills to good use because she showed off a vibrant blush-tinted hair color on Feb. 6.

"I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she began her post, in which she shared a photo of her new 'do, "so I did it!"

While Crawley didn't mention how long she plans to rock the rosy hue, it appears she's ready to spring forward following her breakup with Dale Moss.

Instagram/Katy Perry
Katy Perry

When the baby is away, mama will play—with her hair.

The American Idol judge showed off her latest makeover on social media, debuting her almost waist-length near-black locks. 

Perry shared three photos and short video showing off her return to the dark side after most recently sporting a platinum blonde look. "mama has the night off," the Daisies singer wrote, "so you get inches and @americanidol on @jimmykimmellive tonight ok."

Jesus Guerrero, the celebrity hairstylist responsible for the change, shared the transformation on his own Instagram page, writing, "Love dark hair." 

James Charles

Bald is the new bold!

On Thursday, the popular YouTuber took to his Instagram Story to share his new hairstyle: a jaw-dropping, completely shaved head.

"My stories have been slacking so bad recently," Charles captioned a pic, still with his signature, dark brown locks. He quickly followed the typical snap with one where the top of his head was hidden, writing, "Wait until you guys see what I did with my hair…"

The official unveiling had fans in a frenzy. "BREAKING: James Charles to play Jeff Bezos in new biopic," one fan tweeted with a side by side of Charles and the bald Amazon CEO. "Expected to hit streaming platforms this summer." Meanwhile, others compared him to Callou, Avatar and Mr. Clean.

Shortly after the reveal, The Hollywood Fix caught up with the 21-year-old content creator while out in L.A. and, after striking a few poses for the camera, he confirmed that, yes, the bald look is absolutely real.

"Just trying something new," Charles shared, noting he trimmed his tresses himself. "You like it? Just giving a new look. It's real." Of course, the Internet personality admitted he "filmed the whole thing," so fans can certainly expect to see the big chop hitting YouTube one of these days. 

Shutterstock/Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID
Margot Robbie

Welcome to the dark side. 

The Birds of Prey star has swapped out her signature blonde hair for something a little more daring on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new film. Fans of the actress had to do a double-take after she was photographed in a dark black wig that was styled with thick curls and parted to the side.

Robbie looked unrecognizable while filming in L.A. And her jet black 'do also matched her attire, as she was spotted wearing a head-to-toe coal-colored ensemble. The 30-year-old star accessorized with a brown beaded necklace and oxford shoes.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Fearless

Stop everything now, Taylor Swift is finally releasing her first re-recorded album: Fearless (Taylor's Version), which will also feature six additional songs that didn't make it onto the record in 2008.

The 31-year-old made the surprise announcement on Good Morning America on Thursday, going on to reveal that she would be dropping her updated version of "Love Story" at midnight. Talk about the ultimate Valentine's Day gift. 

As fans may recall, Swift—who has been in a years-long battle for her album masters—first debuted a clip from her re-recorded version of "Love Story" back in December when the 31-year-old singer actually premiered the updated song in pal Ryan Reynolds' commercial for Match.

After its initial release, Fearless won Album of the Year at the Grammys in 2010, but this updated version will feature never-before-heard songs from "the vault" that will gives Swifties "the full picture," the superstar promised. 



