Kim Kardashian Teams Up With Kendall and Kylie Jenner for Their Sexiest Photo Shoot Yet

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Sexy Pussycat Dolls Performance

Valentine's Day is heating up, Kardashian style!

Kim Kardashian just enlisted the help of Kendall and Kylie Jenner to model her "sexiest" SKIMS collection yet. Hey, what are little sisters for?

The trio posed in matching red bras and panties for a photo shoot to promote Kim's latest line of lingerie, dropping on Feb. 14. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the results of their V-Day moment on Instagram on Feb. 12, earning praise from Kate Hudson and Jenna Dewan on Insta.

In one clip, Kim even sprayed whipped cream on her finger before licking it off. As for Kylie, she seductively crawled on all fours above a heart-shaped frosted cake in one pic, and sucked on a heart-shaped lollipop in another. The cosmetics mogul captioned the latter, "the snack that smiles back @skims."

Kim gave a closer look at the new products on her Instagram Story, saying, "I'm so excited for this collection... The best bras. Look at this little tie-up." She then held up an especially skimpy pair of black underwear and explained, "It's basically a clit cover. That's all it really covers. It's for Valentine's Day. It covers just the front."