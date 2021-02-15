Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker's Latest Photo Shoot Just Heated Up the Fashion World

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker are taking their love to the fashion world.
One of Hollywood's hottest young couples recently teamed up with Revice Denim to support the brand's newest collection. And after looking at the pair's latest photo shoot, their chemistry is undeniable.
"I honestly got so excited about the photos of Eyal the most!" Delilah Belle exclusively shared with E! News. "I just love him so much and when I saw those photos, my heart melted. I love that we have photos like this together now."
During their romance, which will hit the two-year mark in May, the 22-year-old models have found themselves exchanging style tips and advice. And while fans may know Eyal from his appearances on Love Island back in 2018, they shouldn't underestimate his fashion game.
"I follow a lot of fashion on Instagram and save outfits on men that I think are cool, so sometimes I'll give him pointers," she shared. "Vice versa, I'll ask him if he likes my outfit and sometimes he tells me to change certain things. I love the honesty!"
And while Delilah Belle has experience walking on plenty of runways and posing for prestigious magazines, there's a different vibe when your supportive boyfriend is by your side.
"My favorite part was being able to work with him and spend the day with him; it was so fun and was probably my favorite shoot of all time because of it," she explained. "I felt so happy and comfortable, which sometimes I don't always feel in front of the camera so it was nice."
Keep scrolling to see the final images and make sure to check out The Los Angeles Lovers collection available now.