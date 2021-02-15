RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga Gives Exclusive Home Tour of Jersey Shore Mansion

Watch : Melissa Gorga's Daughter Antonia Doesn't Watch "RHONJ"

Joe and Melissa Gorga shore are living their best lives.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband of 16 years are the proud owners of a lavish Jersey Shore beach house, and she gave E! News an exclusive look inside ahead of the Bravo show's return this Wednesday, Feb. 17.

"You guys all know that I'm from the Jersey Shore," Melissa tells viewers in the below clip. "So being down here is like coming back to my roots."

Showing the cameras around the living room and kitchen, Melissa explains that she and Joe bought the house about a year ago and then "came in and rehabbed" the entire property. "Unlike my other house, I wanted to be super, super white with the quartz," Melissa says, pointing to her sleek counters. "Everything I did in here I just wanted it to be simple, very minimal things on the walls. I wanted to leave all my windows wide open."

We definitely understand why! The house sits right on Barnegat Bay, and with the sprawling windows, the Gorgas have a great view of the water and their incredible pool.