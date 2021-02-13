Kane Brown Reveals How His Grand Ole Opry Debut Honors His Daughter

Country music's most famous show, the Grand Ole Opry, is turning 95.
To celebrate, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton are hosting Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music, a special on NBC that will allow superstars such as Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Lady A and Kelsea Ballerini to take the stage at the historic Nashville venue and do what they do best: perform.
Kane Brown is another star set to step into the Grand Ole Opry's famed "circle" this Sunday, Feb. 14, and in an exclusive interview with E! News, the "Be Like That" singer opened up about what the opportunity means to him.
"A lot of artists have came to me to get me to play the Opry—Brad Paisley came and asked me, Darrius came and asked me, I talked to Al Dean about it, Lauren Alaina came and asked me before I played the Dallas halftime show—but I just wanted to kind of wait for that right time and that special moment," Kane explained. "I'm just glad that I get to say that I played the Opry now. And hopefully, I'll get to come back and play when there's actually fans."
The 27-year-old musician added that he's particularly proud to perform where "all the greats" have played, including Charley Pride. The country music Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 86 in December, and Kane, like so many others, was heartbroken.
"It hurt all of us," Kane expressed. "I couldn't imagine being where he was at that time and age in front of all those people at the Opry. And I just heard stories from other artists that he told them, so I just know he was a strong human being. I wish I would've at least got to say 'hey' to him. Rest in peace."
Like Charley, Kane described the Opry itself as "resilient."
"I know how much this place means to people," he added. "I don't think it'll ever go away. That's why it's still standing and we're still doing music here."
As for his own experience at the Opry, Kane's debut was made all the more special because he was able to perform "For My Daughter," a song dedicated to his and wife Katelyn Jae's one-year-old baby girl, Kingsley Rose Brown.
"It's cool that she'll get to look back on this and it'll be my first considered debut at the Opry," Kane explained. "The Opry is such a big thing in country music so it'll be cool for her to look back on."
You can watch a snippet of this very performance in the above clip, and see the rest—along with appearances from Garth Brooks, Little Big Town, Old Crow Medicine Show, Marty Stuart and Trisha Yearwood—on NBC's Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music tomorrow, Sunday at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)