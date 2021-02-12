Jamie Lynn Spears Demands the Media "Do Better” After Britney Spears Documentary

Jamie Lynn Spears does not want history to repeat itself.
The 29-year-old actress is speaking out to try to protect her big sister, Britney Spears, from additional media scrutiny after a recent FX documentary revealed how the press treated the pop star in the mid-2000s.
The New York Times Presents episode "Framing Britney Spears," out Feb. 5, sparked backlash against TV anchors Diane Sawyer and Matt Lauer, with fans criticizing their seemingly patronizing and misogynistic questions.
A week after the documentary created heightened interest in the #FreeBritney movement and concern for the singer's wellbeing, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to give her thoughts on the matter.
The Zoey 101 alum wrote on her Instagram Story on Feb. 12, "Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better." She also shared a quote reading, "Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always."
The words of wisdom seemed to echo Britney's own coded message this week, in which she alluded to the doc in an Instagram post. It read, "Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives." The 39-year-old mom added, "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."
Jamie Lynn later addressed a "false" news story about her attending a virtual rally in support of Britney on Feb. 11. She clarified, "Someone represented themselves as me without my knowledge," by logging in using her name and a stock photo of her.
She wrote on her Story, "I love my sister very much, but I was not aware of a rally, nor was I in attendance for a virtual rally."
Jamie Lynn made another rare comment about her sister's challenges back in October. She told Good Morning America at the time, "I think that she's doing just like the rest of us," explaining, "She's trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that's kind of the theme of everyone right now."
Among the shocking moments from Diane's 2003 interview with Britney was her line of questioning about the artist's "provocative" dress code, with the reporter asking, "What happened to your clothes?" and "Have you ever gone further than you wish you had?"
As "Framing Britney Spears" described, the "Criminal" singer is now in an ongoing fight with her father and conservator Jamie Spears over his control of her estate. The film led to support from celebs including Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves last week.
Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has also been vocal about his beef with Jamie, calling him a "total dick" for "trying to control" their relationship.
"Sam is very good to Britney and she's crazy about him," a source close to Britney told E! News on Feb. 10. "She loves when they get to travel together and take a romantic vacation. Her first choice is always a beach or a pool, but as long as she's with Sam, she's happy."
The documentary even elicited an apology from the singer's ex, Justin Timberlake, who acknowledged his "ignorance" and admitted, "I know I failed."