Summer House's Carl Radke Gives Update on His Sobriety Journey

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Warned Her Dad About This Year's "Summer House"

Carl Radke is over a month sober.

For an all-new episode of On The List with Brett Gursky, the Summer House star gave an update on his sobriety after drinking in moderation while filming season five of the Bravo hit. In the interview, which E! News got an exclusive first look at, Radke credited Summer House for helping him get sober.

"Obviously, if you've watched the show you've seen some of my patterns of behavior. And it's stuff that I was doing outside of the show," he relayed on the podcast. "I mean, I think the show actually probably saved me in a lot of ways. My personal life outside the show, I was partying and just not taking care of myself. And I think when you watch numerous episodes and you have your close friends like Lindsay and other people and they're like 'Hey, are you OK? Are you alright?' And I had a lot of that last 2019 fall."

Per the Bravo personality, he was "in a dark place" at the time. In fact, he even attended a Tony Robbins seminar as he was "just looking for something."