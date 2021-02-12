Black History MonthBritney SpearsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Dazharia Shaffer's Boyfriend Honors Late TikTok Star With Heartbreaking Tribute

The boyfriend of fellow TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer has paid tribute to the late social media influencer, who died earlier this week at age 18.

Dazharia Shaffer's boyfriend has paid tribute to the late social media influencer with a special video.

The TikTok, Instagram and YouTube star, who also went by the username @Bxbygirlldee, died on Monday, Feb. 8 at the age of 18. This week, Mike, aka @finessekidmike, shared a montage of throwback videos and photos showing him with Dazharia kissing, hugging and sharing other tender moments together. The TikTok video featured text of affectionate quotes and a female computerized narrator.

"I think it's time for me to let go," the voice says. "Thank you for the memories that we made together. You are not my person anymore [sad face emoji] so...If we are meant to be we will find each other again. I still love you."

Mike, 20, captioned the TikTok video, "God bless her and her next [tearful emoji] [100% emoji] #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #fyp."

Dazharia and Mike, who have long referred to each other as their "crush," have often shared couple's videos during the last few months on their social media platforms. They revealed in a YouTube video posted last October that they met in person in December 2019.

The following month, Dazharia and Mike revealed on YouTube that they were an official couple.

 

Dazharia's parents confirmed her death earlier this week. "On February 8th, my daughter Dazharia has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels," Joseph Santiago, the teen's father, shared on the family's GoFundMe page on Tuesday, Feb. 9. "She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road. [sic]"

TikTok / @finessekidmike

He added, "I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this. I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you. [sic]"

Dazharia's mother, Jennifer Shaffer, wrote on Facebook, "I'm so heartbroken. I really can't believe you're going. I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but its not i wishing could have died instead of u ...rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee. [sic]"

