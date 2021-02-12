The MixtapE! Presents Kelly Rowland, Big Freedia and More New Music Musts

Watch : Kelly Rowland Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Black history is being made every day.

And so, as we continue to celebrate Black History Month throughout February, we here at The MixtapE! are also looking forward and shining a light on the artists who are reminding the world that Black excellence is everywhere you look. Including the return of some high-profile voices like Kelly Rowland and Big Freedia—as well as the debuts of some names you ought to commit to memory now—and spanning genres as varied as country, dance, rock and R&B, these are our picks for the best of this week's best.