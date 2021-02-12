WandaVision Just Changed the Game in Episode 6

Watch : "WandaVision's" Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany Had a "Good Flow"

It's Friday, AKA the best day, and we all know what that means: It's time to figure out what's happening on WandaVision!

This week's episode of our favorite new Disney+ show did not offer us any more surprise appearances by any Marvel-adjacent superheroes from other franchises, but it did open up Wanda's world in a whole new way (multiple ways, really) we can't say we were expecting.

We've got absolutely no idea what's going on, and we're quite frankly thrilled about it. When was the last time TV was this exciting? When was the last time we were all collectively anticipating weekly episodes like this? Not even Game of Thrones was on this level, and while The Mandalorian came close, WandaVision Fridays are on a whole other level. WandaVision Fridays are keeping us alive.

Anyway, on this WandaVision Friday, we learned several important pieces of information.