Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Tom Daly

Elsa Hosk and boyfriend Tom Daly just welcomed a little angel.

On Feb. 12, the Victoria's Secret model announced that she had given birth to a baby girl named Tuulikki Joan Daly.

"02.11.21 Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you," she wrote on Instagram along with a family photo. "Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came Into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face. We will love you forever, baby Tuuli."

This is the first child for both Elsa and Tom, who began dating in 2015. Tom, who is Danish, is the founder of Running Vision, a company that makes sunglasses specifically for running.

The Swedish model has documented her pregnancy journey on social media. She first shared that she was expecting a baby in Sept. 2020 in a sweet Instagram post.

"Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while," Hosk captioned a series of photos of her baby bump taken by photographer Sante D'Orazio. "Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!"

The following month, she revealed the sex of her baby. On Instagram, she captioned a pregnancy photoshoot simply with "Babygirl."