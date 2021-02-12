Black History MonthBritney SpearsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Dr. Jill Biden Puts a Heartwarming Spin on the White House Lawn Decorations Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Dr. Jill Biden decorated the White House lawn with giant hearts, each promoting a word of positivity in the hopes of spreading joy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jill Biden is finding a way to spread cheer this Valentine's Day

The First Lady, who is a college educator, shared photos of the White House lawn in a Feb. 12 Instagram post, which showed giant pink, red and white hearts decorating the grass. Each heart is painted with a different word promoting positivity, including healing, courage, kindness, family, unity and gratitude. Every piece of decor is also signed "Love, Jill," which was hand painted on by Dr. Biden.

Followers loved the design, with many people pointing out that it's clear Dr. Biden has an education background. One wrote, "This is what happens when there is a TEACHER in the White House."

Another added, "This looks like a teacher designed this." A third shared, "@flotus I am so happy that you are our First Lady. Educated and full of love."

Dr. Biden, who was also previously the Second Lady of the United States during her husband Joe Biden's time as Vice President, had a simple reason for wanting to decorate the lawn for Valentine's Day. In an interview with CSPAN on Feb. 12, President Biden confirmed that his wife's "favorite" holiday is Valentine's Day.

As Jill told the news outlet of the sweet decorations, "I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody's feeling a little down. So, it's just a little joy. A little hope. That's all."

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Over the years, the First Ladies of the White House have typically been in charge of decorating for holidays. In 1961, Jackie Kennedy began the tradition of the wife of the President selecting a theme for the year's Christmas decorations. However, Valentine's Day is not typically so celebrated—until now.

While Valentine's Day may not be the biggest event on the calendar, it's worth wondering how this adorable display will set the stage for Dr. Biden's future holiday decor. 

