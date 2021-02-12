Former Model Rebecca Landrith Found Dead Along Pennsylvania Highway

Rollins allegedly told investigators he did not know Landrith, PennLive reported, citing an arrest affidavit. However, Rollins allegedly told investigators that a woman named Leslie had been traveling with him after meeting at a truck stop in Connecticut. In December 2020, Landrith made hotel reservations under the name Leslie Myers, according to the affidavit, PennLive reported.
Landrith, a Virginia native, was a Miss Manhattan 2014 finalist and former Miss Lady Liberty, according to her iStudio model profile page. She described herself in an online bio as an "accomplished violinist" and "a warm weather person with a warm heart."
"Her family loved her dearly," her brother George Landrith told PennLive. "None of this brings her back. It is important she receives justice."