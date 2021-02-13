Inside Sia's Private World: Addiction, Despair and a Spotlight at the End of the Tunnel

Watch : Sia Reveals She Is a Grandmother

Sia may be known for hiding her face, but she has revealed a whole new side of herself in recent years.

The nine-time Grammy nominee can now add filmmaker to her list of accomplishments, her feature directorial debut, Music, earning Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and, for its star Kate Hudson, Best Actress, Musical or Comedy.

Sia, 44, wrote, produced, directed and created the entire soundtrack for Music, an achievement to be celebrated for the pop powerhouse given the unlikely road she traveled to get to this day.

Not that this leg of the journey hasn't been without its own struggles. A day after the nominations were announced, the "Never Give Up" singer appeared to delete her twitter account amid ongoing criticism the film has received for its casting of Maddie Ziegler as Music, a teenager on the autism spectrum. Most recently, a leaked scene from the film showed Zu, played by Hudson, restraining Music during an episode related to her condition. Some in the autism community were quick to point out the dangers of this method, prompting Sia to issue an apology.