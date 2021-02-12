E! Is Live From New York Fashion Week 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Watch : 5 Questions With NYFW Designers

No matter where you are in the world, E! is the place to be for everything New York Fashion Week.

The biannual event will once again be largely virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with designers unveiling their fall/winter 2021 collections via livestreamed runway shows and digital presentations—and only E! can bring them to you. Select designers are hosting in-person, socially distant fashion shows, but not to worry, E! will be streaming those on E! Online and E!'s Twitter and YouTube, too!

In fact, as the official media partner of NYFW: The Shows, E! will be on the ground, giving you daily updates on what's happening in and around NYC's Spring Studios beginning Sunday, Feb. 14 when Jason Wu's designs hit the runway at approximately 5 p.m. ET. The show will be streamed across E! platforms, as will Rebecca Minkoff's presentation on Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can also join E! for a conversation with Lindsay Peoples Wagner, the co-founder of the Black In Fashion Council and an exclusive showroom tour on Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Follow along with Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi on both E!'s Style Collective Instagram and Daily Pop for all kinds of inside access and exclusive interviews with designers, celebrities and models participating in NYFW.