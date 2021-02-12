Watch Pink and Daughter Willow's Sweet Video for Their "Cover Me in Sunshine" Duet

Watch : Pink Inspires While Accepting E! People's Champion Award

Like mother, like daughter!

Pink's 9-year-old Willow Sage Hart continues to follow in her mom's musical footsteps. The two appear together in the pop star's new music video "Cover Me in Sunshine" and Willow sings on the track as well, sometimes with her mother and also in a solo. The clip, which was released on YouTube Friday, Feb. 12, resembles an old home video and shows Pink and Willow enjoying some quality bonding time outside at their family ranch and winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. on a sunny day.

"We all know this year has been different and challenging and at times, terrifying and tumultuous, angsty and all the things," Pink, who last year fell ill with the coronavirus and later suffered a staph infection and fractured ankle in unrelated incidents, said in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday. "And I personally find comfort in music. I find comfort in song."

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old superstar teased her new track while making her TikTok debut with a short video of Willow performing it a cappella. She also posted a TikTok video of her 4-year-old son Jameson Moon Hart trying to sing the song at the dining table.