Watch Pink and Daughter Willow's Sweet Video for Their "Cover Me in Sunshine" Duet

Pink's 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart showcases her singing skills again, this time for their "Cover Me in Sunshine" music video, an early Valentine's Day gift from the singer to her fans.

Like mother, like daughter!

Pink's 9-year-old Willow Sage Hart continues to follow in her mom's musical footsteps. The two appear together in the pop star's new music video "Cover Me in Sunshine" and Willow sings on the track as well, sometimes with her mother and also in a solo. The clip, which was released on YouTube Friday, Feb. 12, resembles an old home video and shows Pink and Willow enjoying some quality bonding time outside at their family ranch and winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. on a sunny day.

"We all know this year has been different and challenging and at times, terrifying and tumultuous, angsty and all the things," Pink, who last year fell ill with the coronavirus and later suffered a staph infection and fractured ankle in unrelated incidents, said in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday. "And I personally find comfort in music. I find comfort in song."

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old superstar teased her new track while making her TikTok debut with a short video of Willow performing it a cappella. She also posted a TikTok video of her 4-year-old son Jameson Moon Hart trying to sing the song at the dining table.

Pink's Sweetest Family Moments on Tour

"I love singing with my daughter and my son. It's a little different when he does it, though," Pink said in her Instagram video. "He's going to be in a metal band."

She continued, "But we have this song called 'Cover Me in Sunshine' that we recorded at home because it made us feel happy and so we're going to put it out for no other reason than that we hope that the song makes you feel happy. We thought we'd put it out around Valentine's Day as a big ol' hug and a kiss from us to all ya'll."

SME / RCA Records

Willow has collaborated musically with her mother before. Last November, the mother-daughter duo performed "The Christmas Song" during ABC's The Disney Holiday Singalong

In 2018, Pink and Willow recorded a new version of "A Million Dreams" for The Greatest Showman—Reimagined movie soundtrack album and appeared in a behind-the-scenes music video. In 2016, the singer appeared with her husband Carey Hart and their daughter in her Alice in Wonderland-themed music video for her single "Just Like Fire," from the Alice Through the Looking Glass film soundtrack.

