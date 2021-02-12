Andy Cohen Interviews Reality TV Legends About Their Most Iconic Moments in E!'s For Real Trailer

Watch : "For Real: The Story of Reality TV" Premieres Mar. 25 on E!

Bravo's main man Andy Cohen is coming to E! next month.

As part of the brand new special event series For Real: The Story of Reality TV, the Watch What Happens Live host will take a look back at some of the most iconic moments in reality television history—born out of trailblazing series like The Osbournes, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and America's Next Top Model—with help from the stars of the shows themselves, including the Kardashian-Jenner family ahead of KUWTK's final season.

For Real will also celebrate all that Black women have brought to the genre and entertainment landscape as a whole with an insightful conversation with Kandi Burruss, Vivica A. Fox and producers Holly Carter and Mona Scott-Young.

It all kicks off on Thursday, March 25, and to give you a better idea of what's to come, E! News is bringing you a must-see trailer right now. Look no further than the above clip for glimpses at Andy's candid conversations with the likes of Bret Michaels, Clay Aiken, Janice Dickinson, Lisa Vanderpump and Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, among other reality TV legends.

At one point, troubled Honey Boo Boo matriarch Mama June even admits to spending $600,000 on cocaine.