Watch Ciara and Russell Wilson Spill Intimate Secrets in "Never Have I Ever" Game

Ciara and Russell Wilson are getting personal.
During a virtual appearance on the Feb. 12 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the celeb couple teamed up with guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss for a game of "Never Have I Ever."
First up for the couples: Have they ever pretended to be asleep when their baby was crying? While tWitch, Allison and Russell all admitted they have, Ciara said she's never done that—and was surprised to learn her husband has! "Babe!" Ciara laughed. "OK the truth comes on Ellen, OK!"
Ciara, 35, and Russell, 32, share kids Sienna Wilson, 3, and Win Wilson, 6 months. The "Level Up" singer is also mom to 6-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, who she shares with ex Future.
When asked if they've ever used their spouse's toothbrush, Ciara, Russell, tWitch and Allison all admitted that they have. "I kind of feel like you have to, right?" tWitch said. "That's like right of passage, you kind of have to."
The questions then took a more intimate turn: Have they ever had sex in a car? After looking around, the foursome all bashfully admitted they have as Ciara asked, "What is happening?"
tWitch then said to the group, "Since we're talking about transportation...never have I ever joined the mile high club," refencing the term for being intimate on a plane. In response, the group all revealed they have.
"You know my favorite part is after the question, everybody is looking to see if everybody's going to be honest," tWitch said. "You see that little hesitation?"
To see more from the game, including if the group has ever sent a dirty text to the wrong person, check out the video above!