The Staggering True Story Behind Judas and the Black Messiah

Shepherded to the screen by director Shaka King, working off an idea conceived partly by identical twin comedians Keith and Kenny Lucas, and producer Ryan Coogler, Judas and the Black Messiah stars Oscar-nominated Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton and Atlanta scene-stealer Lakeith Stanfield as William O'Neal Jr, a petty thief turned FBI informant who infiltrated Hampton's ranks seemingly at the behest of Bureau Director J. Edgar Hoover himself.

As Keith Lucas told Vulture, he and his brother didn't become aware of Hampton until taking an African-American studies course in 2004. "There was a chapter on the Black Panthers, and in that chapter, there was a brief paragraph on Fred Hampton and how the FBI and the Chicago Police Department conspired to execute him," he said. "When we heard that story for the first time, we were taken aback. I couldn't believe something like this happened in this country and it wasn't more widely known."

The story stuck with them. When they arrived in Hollywood in 2010 with ambitions of making a movie, Hampton remained top of mind. That urgency grew when, in 2013, they came across the book The Assassination of Fred Hampton, written by Jeffrey Haas, the co-founder of the People's Law Office.

"It was so detailed," Keith said. "As we dug a little deeper, we were overwhelmed at the scope of it all: The federal government assassinated a citizen. How do you get from him being a kid who was a community organizer or an activist to an assassination?"

How, indeed.