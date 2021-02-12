Black History MonthBritney SpearsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Your To All The Boys: Always and Forever Style Guide Is Here!

We've rounded up 22 fashion and beauty must-haves inspired by third and final movie of the beloved Netflix franchise.

By Emily Spain Feb 12, 2021 12:00 PMTags
Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, To All the Boys: Always and ForeverNetflix

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Today is the day! The third and final movie of the To All The Boys franchise is now available to stream on Netflix. Although we are sad to say goodbye to our favorite couple Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, we take comfort in knowing their iconic style and endearing love story will live on. From Lara Jean's hair accessories to Kitty's feminist necklace to everything you need to recreate Peter and Lara Jean's dates, we've rounded up 22 fashion and beauty must-haves inspired by the latest movie, To All The Boys: Always and Forever!

Scroll below for our complete To All The Boys style guide. And don't forget to watch the final movie on Netflix!

12 Valentine's Day Gifts for Bridgerton Fans

I Choose You Set- Netflix To All The Boys I've Loved Before x LANEIGE

While you're watching the movie, take part in some self-care with a limited-edition To All The Boys sheet mask, Water Bank Moisture Cream, Cream Skin, and Lip Sleeping Mask.

$29
Sephora

MeMeDIY Personalized Love Lock

Just like Lara Jean's mom and dad, you and your significant other can leave a sentimental lock on your favorite bridge or fence.

$15
Amazon

Herschel Heritage Backpack

This cheerful yellow backpack is like the one Lara Jean totes around! It features a signature striped fabric liner and a sleeve that fits a 15" laptop.

$65
$45
Herschel

Raw Hem Slant Pocket Denim Skirt

Springtime will be here soon, so you might as well stock up on cute skirts like this one. Lana Condor's character rocked a similar one in the latest movie.

$20
$8
SHEIN

To All the Boys I've Loved Before x Kitsch 6-Piece Hair Accessories Gift Set

Nobody can rock hairbands and scrunchies quite like Lara Jean! This Sephora-exclusive set comes in Lara Jean's cherished hat box, and includes "Lara Jean's Prom Night Rhinestone Hair Clip", two "Lara Jean's Jet Set Scarf Scrunchies", and three "Lara Jean's Meet-Cute Tie-Dye Scrunchies."

$25
Sephora

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - The Beats Skyline Collection - Crystal Blue

When we saw Lara Jean wear these in the movie, we immediately added the powder blue headphones to our cart.

$189
Walmart

Meet Cute Set- Netflix To All The Boys I've Loved Before x LANEIGE

Make sure your lips stay kissable for your own Peter Kavinsky! Now you can get Laneige's cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry and a deluxe Lip Sleeping Mask in Sweet Candy

$25
Sephora

Feminist Script Nameplate Necklace

Everyone can agree that Kitty is a feminist icon! She wears a necklace similar to this one, in case you want to embody Lara Jean's hilarious little sister.

$47
Rock N Rose

Pink/Black Legend 2244 Button Up Bowling Shirt

Bowling date anyone? Get one of these shirts for you and your bf, and get ready for a fun date night. We loved how Lara Jean and Peter wore pink bowling shirts for their special night out.

$40
Amazon

Noah Centineo iPhone Case & Cover

Take Peter Kavinsky wherever you go! This durable phone case is perfect for the To All The Boys fans in your life.

$26
RedBubble

Bow-Tiful 18K Gold Vermeil Earring Set

These adorable earrings are perfect for everyday wear! The Covey sisters would definitely sport these darling studs.

$74
$30
BaubleBar

One Star Vintage Suede

In case you're trying to copy Peter's style, he wore these classic tennis shoes in the movie.

$75
Converse

Banana Pudding Kit From Magnolia Bakery

Recreate Lara Jean and Peter's NYC date with this Banana Pudding Kit from Magnolia Bakery. It truly tastes like Heaven on Earth!

$30
Goldbelly

Colourblock Notebook

Create your own relationship contracts and write them down in this adorable notebook!

$27
Papier

Wanderlust + Co Heart Space Locket Necklace

Lara Jean wore the cutest locket in the movie! This one is a great dupe and will look great with any outfit.

$59
Revolve

Frock & Frill Sequin Tulle Maxi Dress in Blush

Do you have a school dance coming up? May we suggest this gorgeous dress that is similar to the one Lara Jean wore to her Senior Prom.

$332
$62
ASOS

Aerie Ruffle Mini Skirt

We love the floral print and ruffle details on this skirt, it's so Lara Jean!

$40
Aerie

MEDIHEAL Sheet Mask Heroes- 6 Variety Pack

We're so jealous Lara Jean brought back a bunch of skincare goodies from Korea for her friends. Thankfully, you can give your skin a major dose of TLC with these cult-favorite K-Beauty sheet masks.

$12
Amazon

To All The Boys I've Loved Before Pink & Blue Zipper Pouch

Put all your Korean sheet masks, lip balms and scrunchies in this cute zipper pouch!

$12
RedBubble

Outrageous Fortune Sleepwear Cropped T-Shirt in Lilac Watermelon Print

Kitty wore a fun watermelon tee like this one in the movie! Not only is it perfect to pair with overalls and jeans, it's super comfortable.

$19
$9
ASOS

Spoiler Alert! If you've watched the latest movie, keep scrolling!

Stanford Cardinal Youth Basic Arch Pullover Hoodie

Peter Kavinsky is headed to Stanford to play lacrosse! So why not show your support for the Trees with this classic hoodie.

$35
Fanatics

NYU Women's College NCAA Hoodie

If you have watched the movie, you know where Lara Jean ends up going to college. Whether you're joining Lara Jean on campus or you're a fan of the school, this sweatshirt is for you!

$49
Amazon

Up next: Bridgerton Style Guide: Everything You Need to Rock the Latest Regencycore Trend!

