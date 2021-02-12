Your To All The Boys: Always and Forever Style Guide Is Here!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Today is the day! The third and final movie of the To All The Boys franchise is now available to stream on Netflix. Although we are sad to say goodbye to our favorite couple Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, we take comfort in knowing their iconic style and endearing love story will live on. From Lara Jean's hair accessories to Kitty's feminist necklace to everything you need to recreate Peter and Lara Jean's dates, we've rounded up 22 fashion and beauty must-haves inspired by the latest movie, To All The Boys: Always and Forever!
Scroll below for our complete To All The Boys style guide. And don't forget to watch the final movie on Netflix!
I Choose You Set- Netflix To All The Boys I've Loved Before x LANEIGE
While you're watching the movie, take part in some self-care with a limited-edition To All The Boys sheet mask, Water Bank Moisture Cream, Cream Skin, and Lip Sleeping Mask.
MeMeDIY Personalized Love Lock
Just like Lara Jean's mom and dad, you and your significant other can leave a sentimental lock on your favorite bridge or fence.
Herschel Heritage Backpack
This cheerful yellow backpack is like the one Lara Jean totes around! It features a signature striped fabric liner and a sleeve that fits a 15" laptop.
Raw Hem Slant Pocket Denim Skirt
Springtime will be here soon, so you might as well stock up on cute skirts like this one. Lana Condor's character rocked a similar one in the latest movie.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before x Kitsch 6-Piece Hair Accessories Gift Set
Nobody can rock hairbands and scrunchies quite like Lara Jean! This Sephora-exclusive set comes in Lara Jean's cherished hat box, and includes "Lara Jean's Prom Night Rhinestone Hair Clip", two "Lara Jean's Jet Set Scarf Scrunchies", and three "Lara Jean's Meet-Cute Tie-Dye Scrunchies."
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - The Beats Skyline Collection - Crystal Blue
When we saw Lara Jean wear these in the movie, we immediately added the powder blue headphones to our cart.
Meet Cute Set- Netflix To All The Boys I've Loved Before x LANEIGE
Make sure your lips stay kissable for your own Peter Kavinsky! Now you can get Laneige's cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry and a deluxe Lip Sleeping Mask in Sweet Candy
Feminist Script Nameplate Necklace
Everyone can agree that Kitty is a feminist icon! She wears a necklace similar to this one, in case you want to embody Lara Jean's hilarious little sister.
Pink/Black Legend 2244 Button Up Bowling Shirt
Bowling date anyone? Get one of these shirts for you and your bf, and get ready for a fun date night. We loved how Lara Jean and Peter wore pink bowling shirts for their special night out.
Noah Centineo iPhone Case & Cover
Take Peter Kavinsky wherever you go! This durable phone case is perfect for the To All The Boys fans in your life.
Bow-Tiful 18K Gold Vermeil Earring Set
These adorable earrings are perfect for everyday wear! The Covey sisters would definitely sport these darling studs.
One Star Vintage Suede
In case you're trying to copy Peter's style, he wore these classic tennis shoes in the movie.
Banana Pudding Kit From Magnolia Bakery
Recreate Lara Jean and Peter's NYC date with this Banana Pudding Kit from Magnolia Bakery. It truly tastes like Heaven on Earth!
Colourblock Notebook
Create your own relationship contracts and write them down in this adorable notebook!
Wanderlust + Co Heart Space Locket Necklace
Lara Jean wore the cutest locket in the movie! This one is a great dupe and will look great with any outfit.
Frock & Frill Sequin Tulle Maxi Dress in Blush
Do you have a school dance coming up? May we suggest this gorgeous dress that is similar to the one Lara Jean wore to her Senior Prom.
Aerie Ruffle Mini Skirt
We love the floral print and ruffle details on this skirt, it's so Lara Jean!
MEDIHEAL Sheet Mask Heroes- 6 Variety Pack
We're so jealous Lara Jean brought back a bunch of skincare goodies from Korea for her friends. Thankfully, you can give your skin a major dose of TLC with these cult-favorite K-Beauty sheet masks.
To All The Boys I've Loved Before Pink & Blue Zipper Pouch
Put all your Korean sheet masks, lip balms and scrunchies in this cute zipper pouch!
Outrageous Fortune Sleepwear Cropped T-Shirt in Lilac Watermelon Print
Kitty wore a fun watermelon tee like this one in the movie! Not only is it perfect to pair with overalls and jeans, it's super comfortable.
Spoiler Alert! If you've watched the latest movie, keep scrolling!
Stanford Cardinal Youth Basic Arch Pullover Hoodie
Peter Kavinsky is headed to Stanford to play lacrosse! So why not show your support for the Trees with this classic hoodie.
NYU Women's College NCAA Hoodie
If you have watched the movie, you know where Lara Jean ends up going to college. Whether you're joining Lara Jean on campus or you're a fan of the school, this sweatshirt is for you!