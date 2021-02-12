Jason Biggs Says His "Biggest Regret" Was Turning Down How I Met Your Mother

Forget the identity of Ted Mosby's future wife: Why Jason Biggs turned down a starring role on How I Met Your Mother may be the show's biggest mystery. Now, we finally have an answer.

On SiriusXM's The Covino and Rich Show, the American Pie star—who is now the host of Fox's new game show Cherries Wild—admitted that while he was initially offered the role of Ted in the Emmy-nominated sitcom, he turned it down. Josh Radnor would go on to star in the series, which ran for nine seasons.

As Biggs explained to the hosts, "I was offered the role and it's probably my biggest regret, you know, on passing. I think I was in a phase of, at the time—it sounds so obnoxious to say right now—but at the time it was like, 'Okay, do I want to do TV?' I don't know that I was quite ready to go that route."