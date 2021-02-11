Black Lightning's Jordan Calloway Shares How Black Lives Matter Changed TV for the Better

Watch : Jordan Calloway on How BLM Changed Television - Ones to Watch

Last November, it was revealed that the CW ordered a spinoff for its DC Comics superhero show Black Lightning, focusing on Jordan Calloway's character, Painkiller.

The 30-year-old actor credits the Black Lives Matter movement with helping to pave the way for the new series.

"If I'm being honest, I think Black Lives Matter is probably one of the reasons why we got the spinoff," Calloway told E! News exclusively. "It's what ignited this drive for more shows of color."

Supports of the Black Lives Matter movement, which three women founded in 2012, denounce racism and police brutality. Dozens of demonstrations in support of the cause erupted last year following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The protests, some of which turned violent, came amid heightened tensions over the 2020 presidential election and collective stress over the coronavirus pandemic. They also increased global awareness and support for the cause. In recent months, major TV and movie studios have stepped up efforts to boost their diversity and inclusion efforts.