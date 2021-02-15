How Freddie Prinze Jr. Made Quarantine Life a Little Brighter for Sarah Michelle Gellar

Here's a Sarah Michelle Gellar quarantruth: At some point (or many, TBH) while handling virtual schooling, you will do something that deeply annoys your kids.

For the actress, who's been juggling calls and meetings related to her organic baked goods company Foodstirs, her in-the-works TV series and other ventures while overseeing the virtual learning for daughter Charlotte, 11, and son Rocky, 8, that moment came last week as she was attempting some serious multitasking.

She was mid-Instagram Live when she responded to an email about an upcoming school performance, "and I signed my son up to be a girl because I didn't read it properly and realize that they had to actually perform these people in front of the whole school," she shared in a recent interview with E! News. "And my son's probably not going to want to have to be a girl for this thing. The teacher just wrote me, 'Did you mean to do this?'"

Simultaneously trying to work and parent at the same time—can anyone relate? "Just typical," Gellar allowed of the not especially uncommon slip-up. "We all have those days."