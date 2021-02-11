Nicole Byer Celebrates Wipeout's Premiere Date With a "Wild" Behind-the-Scenes Video

What a treat!
On Thursday, Feb. 11, comedian Nicole Byer took to social media to commemorate the announcement of Wipeout's premiere date, which is April 1. Byer, who co-hosts the TBS reimagined competition series alongside John Cena, celebrated the news by posting a behind-the-scenes video of herself.
In the clip, a wheelchair-bound Byer is seen giving a queen wave as she is rolled up a steep ramp to set. Alongside the footage, she wrote, "How I got to the @wipeout set every night two of the strongest men pushed me up the wildest incline. I shot @wipeout 12 days after I had surgery to put pins put in my ankle. During a pandemi. What a wild time but dang it truly was fun. I hope you guys like it. Also @johncena is my best friend now? Watch on @tbsnetwork on April 1st!"
This video proves why Byer is a star on the rise. Not only is she not afraid to poke fun at herself, she also refused to let a broken ankle keep her from filming Wipeout. Booked and busy? We love to see it.
As for the new season of Wipeout, the revamped competition series promises new twists and elements that'll test contestants' athleticism and willpower. Thus, viewers can expect more than a couple memorable fails.
In addition to Byer and Cena, Wipeout features Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek as the new field host.
Corie Henson, who is the Executive Vice President and Head of Unscripted Development for TNT, TBS and truTV, said the reimagined series "is the show that quarantine has been begging for." She shared in a statement, "John and Nicole are the best pairing of 2021 and together with Camille, they bring the perfect balance of wit and cheerleading. We've created an edgier version of the original that fuses extreme athleticism with laugh-out-loud moments that fans of the show will be talking about long after the episode airs."
Thankfully, you don't have to take Henson's word for it as Wipeout just released a brand-new trailer. Check it out for yourself below!
Wipeout will premiere Thursday, April 1 at 9 p.m. on TBS.