February 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager & More

In the final months of winter, we're escaping the cold by cozying up inside with a good book. And we're picking up the February book club recommendations below from Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager and more of our favorite celebs.
Hear more about these reads, plus where you can buy them ahead! Plus, you can of course also pull them up on Kindle Unlimited.
The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse
"The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse is an eerie, atmospheric novel that had me completely on the edge of my seat," Reese Witherspoon says of her February book club pick on Instagram. "Let's set the mood…You're in a remote location—at a hotel—and there's a snowstorm. The winds are howling, the snow is pelting in every direction, there's a missing person and a dead body shows up…! For all the unforeseen twists and turns, pick up a copy of this who-done-it."
Send for Me by Lauren Fox
Jenna Bush Hager has two recommendations this month: her favorite and a fan-favorite selection. Jenna's pick is the historical fiction story of love and family Send For Me by Lauren Fox. "[It's] a book that I read in two sittings," Jenna says on Instagram. "It is so intensely raw and beautiful—capturing the emotions of what it's like to be human."
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
"For the first time in club history, we have a fan favorite selection for this month!" Jenna says of this novel set during the Great Depression. "The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah is a story of strength when overcoming suffering and heartbreak."
Milk Blood Heat by Dantiel W. Moniz
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' Belletrist book club also has two pick for the month, one of which is Milk Blood Heat by Dantiel W. Moniz. This novel explores the lives of several Floridians and the struggles they face.
Milk Fed by Melissa Broder
The second Belletrist pick is also milk-themed, coincidentally. It's a 24-year-old Los Angeles woman's "tale of appetites: physical hunger, sexual desire, spiritual longing…"
How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones
Good Morning America's February pick is How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones. "I'm sure you're going to enjoy reading about the other side of paradise and the myth of the one-armed sister," the author tells GMA of her novel following a Barbados woman named Lala.