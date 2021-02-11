Black History MonthBritney SpearsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Melissa Gorga Shares Her Thoughts on Teresa Giudice's New Boyfriend

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star sounds off on her sister-in-law's romance with Luis Ruelas.

Watch: Teresa Giudice Explains Post-Breakup Boob Job

Melissa Gorga couldn't be happier for her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is sharing her thought's on Teresa's new boyfriend Luis Ruelas. The two began dating in fall 2020 and made their romance Instagram official just before Christmas.

"He seems like a nice guy. It's new so we'll see what happens but he does seem like a nice guy," Melissa told E! News exclusive ahead of next week's RHONJ season 11 premiere. "She seems really happy and I'm happy if she's happy. I do wish them well, I want them to be happy. I know she's been struggling for a very long time and had some bad luck for a very long time so hopefully this is the end of her and hopefully this is the one."

Melissa and hubby Joe Gorga spent time with Teresa and her man over the holidays and even shared an adorable couple's pic on IG.

photos
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Where Are They Now?

Following her split from ex-husband Joe Giudice, Teresa's RHONJ co-stars encouraged her to meet a "nice Jewish" guy on the last season of the hit Bravo show.

"She always wanted a nice Jewish boy, she didn't get one," Melissa joked of Ruelas.

Fans will get to peek inside Teresa's dating life on the new season of RHONJ, as teased in the wild season 11 trailer.

"Yes, Teresa's single, that's what you're going to see," Melissa dished, adding, "Single, wild and everything always turns into a sexual thing no matter what it be, whether we're eating. She's just in that single girl mode this season so it's kind of funny actually to watch."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the photo gallery below for more scoop on the drama to come this season.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Teresa Giudice

After tragically losing her father and ending her marriage, Teresa makes the decision to list her home to create a new chapter for herself and her daughters. Ready to get back in the dating game, she surprisingly meets someone new and her personal life becomes the talk of the town yet again.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Jackie Goldschneider

When cheating rumors swirl around her marriage, Jackie questions her relationships with the women. Will she be able to move forward, or will she decide that her fate lies with a new circle of friends?

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Melissa Gorga

With her kids growing up quicker than she wants, Melissa is forced to have some uncomfortable conversations. Meanwhile, Melissa's business continues to thrive, and she becomes increasingly independent, but as she and Joe head into their 16th year of marriage, different views about the direction of their life going forward makes them both call into question the future of their relationship.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer struggles to deal with the lingering awkwardness with Melissa, along with her parents' marital issues due to the pandemic. With her father now living with her, she unleashes trouble in her relationship with her mother. And, as she continues to defend her father, Jennifer begins to wonder whether the fissures between them can ever be healed.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Margaret Josephs

Margaret's home renovations are finally coming about during quarantine, and with a fruitful career under her belt, she decides to write a book revealing the secrets to her life and success in business. But looking back on her past opens old wounds and puts a strain on her relationship with her husband, Joe. Will she have to write a new chapter?

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Dolores Catania

On the edge of turning 50, Dolores is feeling and looking her best after a tummy tuck and the extra time she is spending with her kids. But keeping secrets from David proves to be tricky, and pressure mounts when the other women question if she's settling for less while their commitment plans still loom.

