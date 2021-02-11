"Friday" Turns 10: A Tribute to Rebecca Black's Life-Changing Viral Hit

In the years since her overnight stardom, Black has forged ahead, reclaiming her identity and her voice, but never giving up on music. In February 2020, she reemerged on Instagram with a personal letter on the anniversary of the music video that changed her life.

"9 years ago today a music video for a song called 'friday' was uploaded to the internet," Black wrote. "Above all things, i just wish i could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. to my 15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. to my 17 year old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. to my 19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they'd never work with me. hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror! i'm trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. you are not defined by any one choice or thing. time heals and nothing is finite. it's a process that's never too late to begin. and so, here we go! this might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else."