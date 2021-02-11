Lana Condor Is "in Denial" About the To All the Boys Film Franchise Ending

Watch : "To All the Boys" Stars Say Goodbye to Popular Franchise

We aren't ready to say goodbye to Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky.

Friday, Feb. 12 marks the last chapter in the To All the Boys franchise as the third and final movie—titled To All the Boys: Always and Forever—will be released on Netflix. And it seems we aren't the only ones struggling to say goodbye to the film's protagonists.

On Thursday, Feb. 11's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, the film's stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo sounded off on parting ways with their beloved characters.

"It's bittersweet, you know?" Noah exclusively told E!'s Erin Lim. "Like in life, all things must come to an end. I feel like of all the ways to tie something up and to end, I mean, I think this is a really beautiful way to say goodbye."

While Noah was in the acceptance phase of saying goodbye to the franchise, his co-star made it clear that she wasn't doing as well.