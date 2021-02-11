Ashley Graham Still Gets Excited When Clothes Fit Her at a Photo Shoot: Why That's Not OK

You'd think a supermodel would always have designer clothes that fit her for a photo shoot—but then you'd be wrong.

For Ashley Graham, getting to set and finding racks of designer clothes she can wear is hardly the norm. The boundary-breaking size 14 model is certainly no stranger to the fashion industry, with more than two decades of experience and high-profile achievements including a solo cover of American Vogue and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. However, as it turns out, she gets excited when there are simply just options for her to wear in front of the camera—because, in 2021, it's still not always guaranteed. Fortunately, it was the case at her shoot for WSJ. Magazine's newly released Spring Women's Fashion issue.

As the cover star, Graham was dressed to the nines in high-end brands like Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, all pulled together by the stylist for the shoot, Dara Allen. The many options spurred Graham to privately gush to her team over text. "I was actually geeking out in the dressing room," she recalled in a vlog for her YouTube channel. "I was texting my team, like, 'You guys have no idea—it's like high-end designer and I'm fitting into everything and she pulled amazing stuff.'"