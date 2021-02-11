Justin Theroux's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Jennifer Aniston Proves Exes Can Be Friends

Watch : Justin Theroux Breaks Silence on Split From Jennifer Aniston

She may not be his lobster, but she's still his "B"!

On Thursday, Feb. 11, Justin Theroux took to Instagram Story to send a birthday tribute to his ex Jennifer Aniston on her 52nd birthday.

"Happy birthday @jenniferaniston," he wrote on a black and white photo of Aniston appearing at the bottom of a staircase. "[red heart emoji] you B!"

Despite their split, which they announced just after Valentine's Day 2018, the 49-year-old actor has sent his ex birthday love on social media every year while noting his nickname for the actress, B. While the heartwarming closing statement remained the same, this marks the first time the Leftovers alum has tagged the Morning Show star, who joined Instagram in 2019, in his now-annual public birthday tribute to her.

Theroux and Aniston have occasionally interacted since their breakup. In 2019, the two celebrated Thanksgiving together at her Los Angeles home with friends, including fellow Friends alum Courteney Cox. Last July, he cheered her on on Instagram after she shared a post celebrating her Emmy nomination for her role on The Morning Show. In addition, Theroux has continuously liked Aniston's social media posts since their split.