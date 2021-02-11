Justin Theroux's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Jennifer Aniston Proves Exes Can Be Friends

She may not be his lobster, but she's still his "B"!
On Thursday, Feb. 11, Justin Theroux took to Instagram Story to send a birthday tribute to his ex Jennifer Aniston on her 52nd birthday.
"Happy birthday @jenniferaniston," he wrote on a black and white photo of Aniston appearing at the bottom of a staircase. "[red heart emoji] you B!"
Despite their split, which they announced just after Valentine's Day 2018, the 49-year-old actor has sent his ex birthday love on social media every year while noting his nickname for the actress, B. While the heartwarming closing statement remained the same, this marks the first time the Leftovers alum has tagged the Morning Show star, who joined Instagram in 2019, in his now-annual public birthday tribute to her.
Theroux and Aniston have occasionally interacted since their breakup. In 2019, the two celebrated Thanksgiving together at her Los Angeles home with friends, including fellow Friends alum Courteney Cox. Last July, he cheered her on on Instagram after she shared a post celebrating her Emmy nomination for her role on The Morning Show. In addition, Theroux has continuously liked Aniston's social media posts since their split.
Theroux and Aniston wed in 2015 and made the mutual decision to split at the end of 2017, a couple of months before they officially announced their breakup. In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, the actor said, "It was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity."
"Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other," he later added. "It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."
Months after her split from Theroux, Aniston talked to ELLE about her past relationships, including her marriage to Brad Pitt from 2000 and 2005. "My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion," Aniston told the magazine. "And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore."
She added, "Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice. When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's okay. That's not a failure."