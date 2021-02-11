Here's Proof Blake Shelton Is the Ultimate Stepdad to Gwen Stefani's Kids

Watch : Why Carson Daly Told Gwen Stefani Not to Date Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is a country superstar, a coach on The Voice and even a restaurant owner. And after he marries Gwen Stefani, he'll officially have a new title: stepdad to her three children Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

The Grammy-nominated artist reflected on the responsibility during a recent interview on the KFROG radio show The Ride With Kimo & Heather. "There's definitely nothing easy about it," Shelton said. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

But he's got a great example in his own stepfather, who he called one of his heroes. "I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he's like a father to me," he said. "So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."