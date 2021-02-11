Black History MonthPriyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansPhotosVideos

Sex and the City Fans Get First Hint at Reason for Samantha's Absence in Revival

With Samantha Jones not returning for the Sex and the City revival, an HBO Max executive offered a bit of backstory to explain how the absence may be addressed.

By Ryan Gajewski Feb 11, 2021 8:48 AMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCelebrities
Watch: Kim Cattrall Subtly Addresses "Sex and the City" Reboot

Sex and the City fans still can't help but wonder how Samantha Jones' absence might be dealt with in the show's upcoming revival.

During an interview published on Wednesday, Feb. 10, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys hinted to TV Line about how the streaming platform's upcoming 10-episode series might explain the missing character played by Kim Cattrall in the original series. Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda and Kristin Davis' Charlotte will all return for And Just Like That..., which begins production in the spring.

"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave," the exec shared. "Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

He continued, "They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."

photos
We Ranked All the Sex and the City Relationships

Some fans have had a tough time processing the fact that the public-relations expert will not be hanging out with her former pals, given that Kim has distanced herself from all things Sex and the City in recent years. Sarah announced the new show on her Instagram on Jan. 10, and she told a fan in the comments, "Samantha isnt part of this story. But she will always be part of us."

HBO Mac

Meanwhile, Casey also pointed out to TV Line that the writer's room will have a more diverse staff this time around, as Sarah and executive producer Michael Patrick King "didn't want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast." Indeed, fans have previously remarked on the first show's lack of inclusivity.

"It's not reflective of New York," Casey added. "So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."

Trending Stories

1

Blake Shelton Says Fans Still Can't Believe He and Gwen Are Together

2

Kristen Bell Denies She & Dax Shepard “Can’t F--king Stand Each Other"

3

Chris Harrison Defends Rachael From Social Media Accusations

4

TikTok Star Dazharia Dead at 18

5

Scott Disick Welcomes Adorable New Member to the Family

Latest News

Blake Shelton Says Fans Still Can't Believe He and Gwen Are Together

Sex and the City Fans Get Hint at Reason for Samantha's Absence

How Jennifer Aniston Ended Up Such Close Friends With Adam Sandler

Exclusive

"Born This Way" and Beyond: Inside Lady Gaga's Biggest Hits

Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence After N-Word Controversy

Gina Carano Will Not Return to The Mandalorian

Kelly Rowland Shares Cute Pic of "Happy Place" After Birth of Son Noah