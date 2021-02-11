Gina Carano Will Not Return to The Mandalorian Following "Abhorrent" Social Media Posts

Watch : Baby Yoda Breaks the Internet

Gina Carano will not return to her role on The Mandalorian following backlash over her recent social media content.

A spokesperson for Lucasfilm, the production company behind the Disney+ show, issued a statement to E! News on Wednesday, Feb. 10 saying that the former mixed martial artist has ended her run as Cara Dune. The recurring character appeared in the first two seasons of the Emmy-winning series, which is part of the Star Wars franchise.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm, and there are no plans for her to be in the future," the statement read. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Earlier in the day, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano had been trending in response to her social media activity. This included a message that she reposted to her Instagram Story on Feb. 9 that seemingly likened the experience of being politically conservative today to the plight of Jewish people during the Holocaust.